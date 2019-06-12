Senate: Suspicion around PM’s conflict of interests damaging Czech position in EU

The upper house of Czech Parliament agreed on a resolution on Wednesday, stating that the ongoing suspicion around Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s conflict of interests is damaging the Czech Republic’s position at European Council meetings and could have an impact on discussions regarding the EU budget.

The resolution was voted on during a Senate meeting discussing the programme of a June summit in Brussels, which will be attended by European politicians.

Asked by journalists what he thinks of the decision, Mr. Babiš said that the senators seemingly have nothing else to do.