Senate speaker Kubera to make New Year’s address to nation

The speaker of the Senate, Jaroslav Kubera of the Civic Democrats, will make a New Year’s address to the nation on January 1. The chairman of the Senate is the second highest constitutional official. Previously Czech presidents delivered a speech on New Year’s Day but the incumbent Miloš Zeman prefers to do so on December 26.

Mr. Kubera’s address is expected to last 10 minutes and reflect on the social and political atmosphere in the country, the Czech News Agency reported. The Senate speaker is a former mayor of Teplice and is a well-known smokers’ rights advocate.