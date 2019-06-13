Senate sets up commission to assess EC audits on PM Babiš

The Senate has established a special commission to assess the European Commission audits concerning Prime Minister Andrej Babiš's suspected conflict of interest which could mean that the Czech Republic might have to return close to half a billion crowns in EU subsidies.

The commission, headed by Zdeněk Nytra from the Civic Democrats' senators' group, does not have the status of an investigative body, it will merely analyse available information on the case.

The two EC audits, which are both preliminary, claim that the Czech prime minister has a conflict of interest due to continued influence on the agro-chemical business conglomerate Agrofert which he established and later put in trust funds in order to comply with a strict new conflict of interests law.

Prime Minister Babiš has denied any wrongdoing, saying he fully adhered to Czech law.