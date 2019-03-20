Senate rejects Charles U vice-rector Aleš Gerloch as Constitutional Court judge candidate

Brian Kenety
20-03-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Senate rejected Charles University vice-rector Aleš Gerloch as a candidate for Constitutional Court judge in a secret ballot on Wednesday.

The law professor had been put forth as a candidate by President Miloš Zeman, who is now expected to suggest another candidate.

Opposition senators object to Mr Gerloch having been a member of the Communist Party. They also say he neglected to note that before 1995 he worked at universities suspected of having improperly awarded politicians and police officials degrees.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 