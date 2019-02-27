Senate passes law on British citizens’ rights in case of no-deal Brexit

The Senate has passed a bill proposed by the government that seeks to protect the rights of British citizens in the country in case of a no-deal Brexit. The legislation seeks to create an ‘intermediate period’ lasting until the end of 2020 during which British nationals will retain the same rights as EU citizens. The bill is now expected to be signed by the President.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Interior there are currently around 8,000 British citizens living in the Czech Republic, 5,000 of whom are employed.