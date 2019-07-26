Senate passes bill making it easier for descendants of Czech exiles to get citizenship

The Senate has passed a draft law that would make it easier for the children and grandchildren of exiles from Communist Czechoslovakia to obtain Czech citizenship.

The legislation pertains to the relatives of Czechs stripped of their Czechoslovak citizenship prior to 1989. Applicants must provide documentation detailing when and how their parent or grandparent lost it in order to be eligible.

The bill, which went through several readings in both houses of Parliament, must be signed by the president to become law.

According to the Interior Ministry, the change in law could lead to applications from hundreds of people, including families of former Czechoslovak citizens living in crisis-torn Venezuela.