Senate marks 30 years of freedom

The Senate is an essential part of the system of checks and balances, a guarantor of the constitutional order and a defender of democracy, the Speaker of the Czech upper chamber Jaroslav Kubera said at a ceremonial gathering in the Senate marking the return of freedom to Czechoslovakia thirty years ago.

Senator Kubera said it was important to defend the Senate’s raison d’étre and refute the arguments of some politicians who claim it is expensive and redundant. The Speaker of the Senate noted that although the upper chamber is made up of senators from different parties and independents it would always defend the basic values of a liberal democracy such as personal freedom and responsibility.

The Senate gathering marking 30 years since the Velvet Revolution that toppled communism in then Czechoslovakia viewed a documentary on the events and also heard an address by the country’s first post-communist prime minister and later speaker of the Senate Petr Pithart.