Senate holds hearing on the Danube-Oder-Elbe waterway project

At a hearing in the Senate on the advantages and disadvantages of the Danube-Oder-Elbe project which would further develop the network of European waterways and open routes for the Czech Republic to three seas, its critics described it as a megalomaniac project which would not pay off.

They say its proponents have downplayed the cost of the project which would be enormous.

On the other hand its supporters say the waterway project would bring enormous economic benefits, boost river transport and improve water management.

According to the Czech Transport Ministry the project would cost 585 billion crowns, with the Elbe branch alone costing 300 billion.

One of the project’s strongest advocates is Czech President Miloš Zeman.