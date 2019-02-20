Senate expected to reject Communist’s church restitution tax proposal

Brian Kenety
20-02-2019
The upper house of Parliament is likely to reject a proposal to tax financial compensation awarded to churches in lieu of property that could not be returned in restitution.

The body’s constitutional and legal committee has recommended that Senators veto the proposal. The full Senate is due to discuss the draft, proposed by the Communists, next Wednesday.

The Communists have conditioned their tolerance of the minority government on its passing. Critics say the tax is unconstitutional.

 
 
 
 
