Senate: Constitutional bodies should take secret service report seriously

Czech Senators on Thursday appealed to the country’s constitutional bodies to take seriously the annual report by the Czech counter-intelligence service and to fulfil its recommendations.

The upper House of the Parliament supported the call only week after President Miloš Zeman’s criticism of the Czech counterintelligence service.

The annual report which was released last week, warns of heightened activities on the part of Russian and Chinese agents in the country. The president said that the report failed to present any evidence to back its claims and described it as “blather”.