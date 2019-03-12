Senate committees divided over Gerloch’s nomination for constitutional court judge

Senate committees are divided on whether the upper chamber should support the nomination of Aleš Gerloch for the post of constitutional court judge.
The Senate’s Legal Matters committee recommended supporting the nomination, while the committee for Human Rights Issues voted against.
Senators opposing the idea cited Gerloch’s close relationship with President Zeman, who nominated him for the post. The Senate is to vote on the matter on March 20th.
Czech PM tells President Trump he wants to “make the Czech Republic great again“
Russia accused of shady practices in Prague by renting out Czech owned flats to third parties
Czech priest Tomáš Halík hands Pope Francis letter urging reforms, vision
Tibetan government leader in exile in Prague
Czech PM says meeting with President Trump is a “restart” in bilateral relations