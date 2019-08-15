Senate committee will request Babis audits directly from Brussels

A special commission of the Czech Senate set up to assess the European Commission audits concerning Prime Minister Andrej Babiš' suspected conflict of interest and EU subsidies for Czech agriculture, will request copies of the said documents directly from Brussels, the head of the commission Senator Zdeněk Nytra told the ctk news agency.

The commission has repeatedly requested copies of the audits from the Czech ministries of agriculture, finance and local development and been refused on the grounds that they are preliminary and thereby confidential.

The 12-member commission is not investigative and has no special powers aside from providing information.