Senate commission invites PM for questioning

The Senate commission set up to assess the European Commission audits concerning Prime Minister Andrej Babiš's suspected conflict of interest says it has arrived at the preliminary conclusion that this may be the case and has invited the prime minister for questioning.
The commission, headed by Zdeněk Nytra from the Civic Democrats' senators' group, does not have the status of an investigative body, but was set up to monitor developments in the case and guarantee objectivity.
The two EC audits, which are both preliminary, claim that the Czech prime minister has a conflict of interest due to continued influence on the agro-chemical business conglomerate Agrofert which he established and later put in trust funds in order to comply with a strict new conflict of interests law.
Prime Minister Babiš has denied any wrongdoing, saying he had fully adhered to Czech law.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Czechia now ahead of Spain in GDP per capita, but still below EU average
Prague City Hall terminates memorandum with e-scooter operator Lime
Czech agencies smash spy ring operated by “very aggressive” Russians
More than a third of over 40s believes their lives were better under communism, study shows
Rare Terezín concentration camp artefacts found in attic of private home