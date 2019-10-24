Senate commission invites PM for questioning

The Senate commission set up to assess the European Commission audits concerning Prime Minister Andrej Babiš's suspected conflict of interest says it has arrived at the preliminary conclusion that this may be the case and has invited the prime minister for questioning.

The commission, headed by Zdeněk Nytra from the Civic Democrats' senators' group, does not have the status of an investigative body, but was set up to monitor developments in the case and guarantee objectivity.

The two EC audits, which are both preliminary, claim that the Czech prime minister has a conflict of interest due to continued influence on the agro-chemical business conglomerate Agrofert which he established and later put in trust funds in order to comply with a strict new conflict of interests law.

Prime Minister Babiš has denied any wrongdoing, saying he had fully adhered to Czech law.