Senate chairman to hand out medals of merit

Twenty-one leading personalities from the field of science, culture, sport and public life will be awarded the Silver Commemorative Medal of the Senate by the Chairman of the upper chamber Milan Štěch on Thursday evening on the occasion of Czech Statehood Day on September 28.

The tradition of honouring people who excel in their profession and have contributed to promoting the good name of the Czech Republic abroad was established in 2012.

Past laureates include co-founder of Charter 77 František Janouch, philosopher Erazim Kohák, actor Lubomír Lipský and athlete Jarmila Kratochvílová.