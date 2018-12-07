Senate chairman supports President's call to move Czech embassy to Jerusalem

Recently elected Senate chairman Jaroslav Kubera of the opposition centre-right Civic Democrats has expressed his support for President Miloš Zeman’s plan to move the Czech embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Mr Kubera’s comments came on Thursday evening following his first meeting with the Czech head of state, held at Prague Castle. He told reporters they had agreed to continue to discuss foreign policy issues together and to continue to promote economic diplomacy.

But the Senate chairman said economic diplomacy should not be limited to China and Russia, countries which President Zeman supports. He said they agreed on increasing the country’s military spending in line with NATO targets.