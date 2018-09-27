Senate chairman hands out medals of merit

Twenty-one leading personalities from the field of science, culture, sport and public life were awarded the Silver Commemorative Medal of the Senate by the chairman of the upper chamber, Milan Štěch, on Thursday evening on the occasion of Czech Statehood Day on September 28.

The tradition of honouring people who excel in their profession and have contributed to promoting the good name of the Czech Republic abroad was established in 2012.

This year‘s laureates include the rector of Charles University, Tomáš Zima, Olympic medallist rower Ondřej Synek and musician Vladimír Mišík.