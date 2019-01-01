Senate chairman calls on Czechs to respect each other

In his New Year's speech, Senate chairman Jaroslav Kubera (ODS) has called on Czechs to show more grace, humiliation and respect for the work of others, as well as to have greater confidence in their own abilities.

Kubera, the second-highest constitutional official, expressed his view that the state should be as uninvolved in the private lives of the people as possible, so that freedom flows naturally, while calling on Czechs to take to heart the “live and let live” ethos.

He spoke against efforts by lawmakers to “over-regulate” citizens, whether that be by imposing bans on smoking or on consuming a small amount of alcohol before cycling. Kubera also criticized the new EU privacy rules (GDPR) and tendencies to erase differences between men and women.