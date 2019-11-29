Senate chair dismisses criticism from President Zeman regarding planned trip to Taiwan

Senate chair Jaroslav Kubera has dismissed comments from President Milos Zeman regarding his planned trip to Taiwan next year as a message directed not to him but to the Chinese authorities.

President Zeman said in an interview for TV Barrandov on Thursday that should Senator Kubera travel to Taiwan it would impact their „relatively good“ relationship.

Senator Kubera said earlier he would be going to Taiwan on a trade mission. The Senator was previously criticized by China for attending a reception at the Representative Office of Taiwan in Prague, and responded by saying China must get used to the fact that the Czech Republic was a sovereign state which would not be pushed around.