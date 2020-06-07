Senate chair announces planned business mission to Taiwan will take place

Senate chair Miloš Vystrčil has said he will undertake a business mission to Taiwan, as planned by his predecessor, the late Jaroslav Kubera, despite fierce opposition from China.

Senator Vystrčil confirmed his intention to undertake the trip in a debate on Czech Television on Sunday.

The Senate chair said he would be accompanied by a delegation of business leaders and considered it appropriate for the group to travel on a government plane.

Senator Vystrčil said he would disclose the date of the planned business mission along with further details on June 9.

The late Jaroslav Kubera came under enormous pressure from the Chinese Embassy in Prague, as well as President Miloš Zeman over the planned visit, with the Chinese side warning it would harm bilateral relations and trade.