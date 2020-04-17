Self-employed to receive government support in May

Self-employed entrepreneurs affected by the government restrictions taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic will receive a one-off contribution of CZK 15,000 from the state in May, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said in an interview for the daily Právo.

The prime minister said the government was also counting on a financial contribution in June if necessary. For the period from March 12 to April 30, the contribution is CZK 25,000.

According to the government’s reopening timetable some establishments will remain closed for longer. For example, hairdressers will not be able to reopen until May 25, theatres or hotels until June 8.