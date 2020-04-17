Self-employed to receive government support in May

Self-employed entrepreneurs affected by the government restrictions taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic will receive a one-off contribution of CZK 15,000 from the state in May, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said in an interview for the daily Právo.
The prime minister said the government was also counting on a financial contribution in June if necessary. For the period from March 12 to April 30, the contribution is CZK 25,000.
According to the government’s reopening timetable some establishments will remain closed for longer. For example, hairdressers will not be able to reopen until May 25, theatres or hotels until June 8.
Country’s leading epidemiologist makes U-turn on strategy of herd immunity
Czech government loosens restrictions ahead of Easter, but masses and caroling strictly banned
“Operation K” - How the Communists wiped out Czechoslovakia’s monasteries in one brutal stroke
Industry leader Radek Špicar: The Czech economy will survive, but it will be a different kind of economy
Food tour operator: Post-virus Prague will have less fine dining, more casual restaurants and delivery