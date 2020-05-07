Security measures at Czech Embassy in Moscow to be reinforced

The Czech Foreign Ministry will strengthen security measures at its embassy in Moscow, Czech Television reported on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the measures are part of a long-term plan, which has nothing to do with the current tension in Czech-Russian relations.

The measures include perimeter protection and the control of entry into the embassy, ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Štíchová told the Czech News Agency.

Last month, demonstrations led by a Russian nationalist group took place in front of the embassy, while in front of the General Consulate in St. Petersburg another group lit a smoke bomb.