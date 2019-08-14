Security experts: Czechia lags behind Nato allies in cyber defence

A group of former high-ranking state officials say a recent cyber-attack on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscores the need to bolster state security measures, which will require adopting new legislation.
Unlike other Nato allies, the Czech Republic has not done enough to build a cyber defence system, the group said in a statement on Wednesday. They warn that vital cyber-infrastructure, including in financial, energy, transport, healthcare sectors, is insufficiently protected.
Among the signatories to the statement are General Petr Pavel, who served as Chairman of the Nato Military Committee, former deputy defence minister Daniel Koštoval, and diplomat Petr Kolář, a former ambassador to Russia and the United States.
