Secondary schools hold mock local elections ahead of October’s vote

Secondary schools across the Czech Republic are holding mock local elections on Monday a fortnight before the actual elections take place.

The event, which is being held for the 10th time in succession, is organized by the NGO People in Need.

Its aim is to interest children aged over-15 in politics and local affairs and let them experience what voting in elections involves.

The results of the vote will be announced next Tuesday. Local elections and elections to a third of seats in the Senate are due to be held on October 5-6.