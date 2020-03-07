Broadcast Archive

Second warmest winter in Prague in nearly 250 years

Ian Willoughby
07-03-2020
The winter just ending was the second warmest on record at the Clementinum weather station in central Prague since 1775, the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute said on Saturday. The average temperature recorded during the winter was 5.1 degrees Celsius; the warmest winter on record in Prague, in 2006/2007, saw an average temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Last month was the warmest February in the Czech capital since 1775, the meteorologists said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
