Second warmest winter in Prague in nearly 250 years

The winter just ending was the second warmest on record at the Clementinum weather station in central Prague since 1775, the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute said on Saturday. The average temperature recorded during the winter was 5.1 degrees Celsius; the warmest winter on record in Prague, in 2006/2007, saw an average temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius.
Last month was the warmest February in the Czech capital since 1775, the meteorologists said.
