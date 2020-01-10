Second public bird census gets underway on Friday

The Czech Republic’s second public bird census got underway on Friday. Over the course of the next three days, people can observe birds flocking on the feeders in their gardens or parks, identify the species and send the findings to the Czech Ornithological Society’s Website.

The purpose of the citizen science project is to discover more about the development of the country’s common birds.

Some 14,000 people took part in the census last year. The results showed that the most common birds in Czech gardens included blue tits and house sparrows.