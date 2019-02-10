Second-placed Smutná best of Czechs in Jizerská padesátka

Czech skier Kateřina Smutná came second in the Jizerská padesátka, the country’s best-known cross-country skiing event, on Sunday. It was the second time in a row she achieved that result in the 50-kilometre race in north Bohemia.

Winner Lina Korsgren of Sweden celebrated her first success in the Jizerská padesátka. The men’s race was won by Andreas Nygaard of Norway, who was also enjoying his first triumph in the event.

The race is open to the public and on Sunday saw the highest level of participation in four decades with around 7,800 skiers.