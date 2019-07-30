Second person charged with online support for Christchurch attack

Czech police have charged a second person for expressing approval of the terrorist attack on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in March, the Czech News Agency reported. Martin Bílý from the Supreme State Attorney’s Office in Prague said both cases were in the preparatory stage so no further information would be released.

The accused could face up to 15 years in prison and the seizure of their property if found guilty of the online support and promotion of terrorism.

Newspaper Deník N. reported on the first such criminal charges in May. It said at the time that police were investigating another four internet postings linked to the Christchurch attacks, in which an Australian right-wing terrorist killed 51 people.