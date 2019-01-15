Second highest level avalanche alert declared in Krkonoše

Ian Willoughby
15-01-2019
Strong winds and persistent snow are causing problems in some parts of the Czech Republic. Roads remain closed in some mountain areas and an avalanche alert just one degree short of the maximum level has been declared in the Krkonoše Mountains in the north of the country.

Maintenance workers have gradually been clearing roads, while power had been restored on Tuesday morning to most homes that spent the night without electricity. Forecasters say temperatures should rise in the coming days.

 
