Second Babiš-related draft EC audit questions Czech agricultural subsidies to Agrofert

The European Commission has presented Czech authorities with a second preliminary audit report related to subsidies provided to Agrofert, a conglomerate founded by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO).

The new draft audit concerns Czech agricultural subsidies to Agrofert. The State Agricultural Intervention Fund (SZIF) paid out some 6.52 billion crowns to the conglomerate from 2012 to April 2019.

Brussels reportedly requires that Agrofert return all investment agriculture subsidies awarded since February 2017. That was when changes to Czech conflict of interest law, dubbed "Lex Babiš," took effect, and he placed Agrofert in a trust.

The iRozhlas.cz server warned last Friday that the SZIF has continued to sign contracts with Agrofert companies despite new EU conflict of interest rules in effect since August 2018.

The Ministry of Agriculture is due to give a press conference on Thursday on the draft EU report, which also raises questions about Minister of Agriculture Miroslav Toman (Social Democrats), whose brother and father run businesses in the sector and have received subsidies.

Last week, a separate draft EU audit, leaked to the media, said Babiš faces a conflict of interest as he remains Agrofert’s main beneficiary while, as prime minister, he influences the distribution of EU subsidies in the Czech Republic.