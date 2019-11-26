Šebrle offers reward for help finding lost Olympic medal

The former athlete Roman Šebrle is offering CZK 100,000 for help in finding the gold medal he won in the decathlon at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. Šebrle, who turned 45 on Tuesday, said he lost the medal – his only Olympic gold – three years ago.

Now a TV presenter, Šebrle was also crowned world champion, in 2007, and was a two-time European champion. He also held the world points record for the decathlon for several years.