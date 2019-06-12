Sculptor brings Marian Column to Prague despite construction ban

The Czech sculptor Petr Váňa, who has spent years crafting the components of a new baroque style Marian Column, whose predecessor used to stand on Prague’s Old Town Square before it was torn down by an angry mob in November 1918, has transported the pillar’s pieces by boat to the capital. He was greeted by a small crowd cheering “Glory!” on the river bank. However, Mr. Váňa still lacks authorisation to erect the statue from the Prague 1 district.

The group pushing for the column’s restoration on Prague’s famous square is set to meet there on Saturday, with Mr. Váňa presenting the project.