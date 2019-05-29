Sculptor attempts to rebuild Marian column on Prague’s Old Town Square

Sculptor Petr Váňa on Wednesday attempted to start rebuilding a Marian column that stood on Prague’s Old Town Square until 1918. Mr. Váňa said that he had planning permission for the column. However, he did not have the required permit to close off the part of the square in question and was stopped by the police after having removed seven square metres of cobblestones to make way for the new structure.

The original Marian column was regarded by some as a symbol of Austrian rule and was torn down by protestors shortly after Czechoslovakia was founded.