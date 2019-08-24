Scientists step closer to saving northern white rhino

An international team of veterinarians have successfully harvested eggs from the last two surviving northern white rhinos on Earth, in the hope of bringing the species back from the brink of extinction.

The effort to save the species is spearheaded by Dvůr Kralove Zoo, which in 2009 sent four northern white rhinos to Kenya in a bid to encourage them to breed.

The last male, named Sudan, died at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya last year, leaving two females, Najin, 30, and her daughter Fatu, 19, as the only survivors of the subspecies.

Neither can reproduce naturally and scientists are hoping to make embryos from the harvested oocytes and transfer them to a surrogate southern white rhino mother.