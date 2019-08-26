Scientists inseminate last living white rhinos with sperm of dead males

An international team of veterinarians, including experts from the Dvůr Kralove Zoo, have managed to fertilize the eggs of the last two living female white rhinos with the semen of dead males.

The last male, named Sudan, died at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya in 2018, leaving two females, Najin, 30, and her daughter Fatu, 19, as the only survivors of the subspecies.

The Czech zoo sent four white rhinos to Kenya in 2009 and has spearheaded efforts to save the species from extinction.

Scientists note that the inseminated embryos may not develop. They expect to announce results on September 10.