Scientists have carbon-dated a recently discovered cave drawing to be 7,000 years old, making it the oldest in found in the Czech Republic to date. The drawing is located in the Kateřinska Cave of the Moravian Karst. It is made up of simple black lines drawn on one of the rocks. It is believed the rock itself was used for some sort of cult purposes.

The same cave was until now the record holder with another drawing dating back to 4,200 BCE, which was discovered a year ago.