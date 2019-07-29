Scientists: Animal adaptations not keeping pace with climate change

29-07-2019
Animal adaptations are not keeping pace with climate change, according to an extensive scientific study involving Czech experts from Palacký University in Olomouc.

According to a study conducted in twenty countries, including the Czech Republic, the timing of life cycle events such as breeding and migration is mismatched to current climate and not all species are adapting fast enough, meaning they are threatened with extinction.

According to the study some bird species are particularly at risk in this respect.

