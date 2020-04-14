Schools unlikely to reopen for all before next school year

Schools are unlikely to reopen for all students by the end of June, the country’s leading epidemiologist Roman Prymula said in an interview for the news site Seznam.cz.

Prymula said it was likely that pupils from higher classes especially those facing secondary school or university entrance exams would return sooner, but younger children would most likely be kept out of the classroom until the new school year.

The country’s chief hygiene officer Jarmila Rážová expressed a similar view in an interview for Czech Radio on Sunday.

The issue is to be discussed at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting within a broader debate on easing the coronavirus restrictions.