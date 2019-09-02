Schools reopen, welcoming over 100,000 first-graders

Schools around the country reopened for the new school year on Monday, welcoming over 100,000 first graders.

Traditionally, President Miloš Zeman and a number of ministers attended the ceremony to wish the first-graders well. President Zeman attended the first day of school at a primary school in Třinec, in the Frydek-Mistek region, which has 700 pupils and welcomed 50 first-graders.

In a short address to the children, President Zeman spoke about the importance of curiosity in learning, saying that curiosity would lead them forward since it was behind the world’s greatest inventions and discoveries.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Finance Minister Alena Schillerová attended the welcoming of first -graders in a school in Rudná, near Prague, while Education Minister Robert Plaga led his own daughter to first- grade at an elementary school in Brno.