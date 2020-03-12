Schools communicating with pupils online

Many primary and secondary schools have started communicating with pupils online, offering on-line lessons, testing and homework.

Education Minister Robert Plaga has welcomed the initiative in view of the fact that schools are expected to remain closed for at least a month within measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

One Prague school has launched a campaign in support of online classes and is sharing ideas and offering advice on how this can best be handled.

Experts say this health crisis will test the schools preparedness for IT communication in education.