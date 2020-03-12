Schools communicating with pupils online

Many primary and secondary schools have started communicating with pupils online, offering on-line lessons, testing and homework.
Education Minister Robert Plaga has welcomed the initiative in view of the fact that schools are expected to remain closed for at least a month within measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
One Prague school has launched a campaign in support of online classes and is sharing ideas and offering advice on how this can best be handled.
Experts say this health crisis will test the schools preparedness for IT communication in education.
More cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic found on Wednesday
Archaeologists unearth massive Moravian castle walls under historic Přerov square
New coronavirus measures now in place in Czech Republic
Thirty-one cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Czech Republic
An overview of current coronavirus countermeasures in Czech Republic