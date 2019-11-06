Schools closed as unions hold one-day strike over pay

Some schools in the Czech Republic are closed on Wednesday while others are offering only partial services due to a one-day strike. Union leaders called the action after the government rejected their demand of a 10-percent rise next year in basic salaries for teachers and others working in the schools sector.

The unions said on Monday that around 6,000 schools would take part, which would be over half the entire number in the country.

The government offered teachers an 8-percent pay rise from January, with 2 percent more to be at the discretion of principals.