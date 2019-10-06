Schillerová: Social Democrats’ bank tax proposal could end coalition

The ANO-appointed minister of finance, Alena Schillerová, says that if the Social Democrats put forward a special tax on the banking sector it would be in breach of the coalition agreement.

The latter party’s minister for labour and social affairs, Jana Maláčová, said last week that she would submit a bill on a banks tax herself if no agreement was reached with ANO on the matter.

Speaking on Czech Television on Sunday, Minster Schillerová said if her cabinet colleague actually put forward legislation to that effect it could spell the end of the coalition government.

Ms. Maláčová argues that Czech banks are making record profits.

The Czech Banking Association says 15 EU states have a bank sector tax.