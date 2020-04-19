Schillerová for budget deficit of CZK 300 over coronavirus crisis

The minister of finance, Alena Schillerová, says that in view of the impact of the coronavirus crisis she will propose a budget deficit of CZK 300 billion at a cabinet meeting on Monday. At the end of last month the Chamber of Deputies voted to increase this year’s budget deficit to CZK 200 billion from the previously planned CZK 40 billion.

Speaking on Czech Television on Sunday, Minister Schillerová said her calculations included CZK 120 billion in spending and CZK 140 billion in lost revenues from social insurance, VAT and income tax.