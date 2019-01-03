Sazka’s turnover up by one-fifth at CZK 13 billion

Czech lottery and betting company Sazka saw its profits rise by around one-fifth to over CZK 13 billion in 2018, the website seznam.cz reported on Thursday. The company boosted its turnover mainly due to Eurojackpot; last year, Czechs bet more than two billion crowns in the European lottery, which is a year-on-year increase of 53 percent.
