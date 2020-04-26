Saturday sees some of the lowest growth of coronavirus cases in two weeks, number of hospitalised falls

As of Sunday morning there were 7,352 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Czech Republic, 79 more than the previous day. This is the second lowest increase in cases over the past two week period. However, at 4,411, the number of COVID-19 tests carried out on Saturday was also lower by several thousand units than during work days. The death toll has risen by 4 to 219.

One of the key positive indicators is that the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 has shrunk by 33 on Saturday to a total of 352, experts told the Czech News Agency.