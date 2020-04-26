Saturday sees some of the lowest growth of coronavirus cases in two weeks, number of hospitalised falls

As of Sunday morning there were 7,352 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Czech Republic, 79 more than the previous day. This is the second lowest increase in cases over the past two week period. However, at 4,411, the number of COVID-19 tests carried out on Saturday was also lower by several thousand units than during work days. The death toll has risen by 4 to 219.
One of the key positive indicators is that the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 has shrunk by 33 on Saturday to a total of 352, experts told the Czech News Agency.
Food tour operator: Post-virus Prague will have less fine dining, more casual restaurants and delivery
Coronavirus data confirm epidemic in decline, life in Czech Republic can return to normal
“Operation K” - How the Communists wiped out Czechoslovakia’s monasteries in one brutal stroke
Czechs may be allowed to travel to Croatia and Slovakia this summer
Coronavirus: Czech business group slams opaque, ‘discriminatory’ timetable for reopening shops, services