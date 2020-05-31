Saturday sees lowest rise in new coronavirus cases in over a week

There were 34 new registered cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Czech Republic on Saturday, the lowest rise in nine days. No casualties were reported. In total there have been 9,233 infections in the country over the past three months, since the first infection case was registered in the country. However, the amount of tests carried out, some 2,796, was the lowest since March 23.
A large segment of new infections was registered around the Darkov Mine complex, which has been declared one of the hotspots of the epidemic in the country.
