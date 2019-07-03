Sassoli voted new European Parliament president; Czech MEP Zahradil comes second

Ruth Fraňková
03-07-2019
Italian MEP David-Maria Sassoli became the President of the European Parliament in the second round of the vote. Czech MEP Jan Zahradil of the Civic Democrats, a candidate of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, finished a distant second.

Zahradil’s loss means that Central and Eastern Europe lost its theoretical chance to gain one of the top EU posts for the next five-year term. Still, Mr Zahradil said after the vote that he regarded the result a success, considering that the conservative ECR group only has 52 MEPs.

The election of the 14 vice-presidents was due to take place on Wednesday afternoon, with Czech MEP Dita Charanzová of the ANO party, a member of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) political group, running for one of the posts.

