SAS cancelling flights between Prague and Oslo

Daniela Lazarová
27-04-2019
The Scandinavian airline SAS has announced it is cancelling hundreds of flights scheduled for Sunday due to a pilot strike which entered its second day on Saturday.

The cancellations include scheduled flights from Prague to Oslo and back. Passengers have been advised to keep informed about developments on flysas.com.

The strike is expected to affect over 170,000 passengers this weekend alone.

