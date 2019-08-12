SAO: Education Ministry has failed to implement Digital Education Strategy

The Ministry of Education has failed to standardise and implement key parts of a strategy for teaching information technology in primary and secondary schools, the Supreme Audit Office (SAO) says in its latest report.

The Ministry has yet to create a standard for teaching basic IT knowledge to students, as required in the Digital Education Strategy adopted in November 2014 for the period up to 2020, the auditors say

At the same time, the Supreme Audit Office says Czech schools have been allocated too little money for computer equipment and must rely too heavily on EU funds, which are not a stable source in the long term.

A Ministry spokesperson rejected the Office’s findings as misleading. They draw on data from 2011 to 2018 and don’t take into account steps implemented this year and planned through 2020, the spokesperson said.