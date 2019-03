World champion Eva Samková of the Czech Republic has won the women's World Cup snowboard cross race in Baqueira Beret in Spain.

Samková, who clinched the snowboard cross title at last month's World Championships in Utah, is now leading the overall International Ski Federation Snowboard Cross World Cup standings along with American Lindsey Jacobellis. The season's last snowboard cross competition is due to be held in Veysonnaz in Switzerland on March 16.