Salmonella found in imported Polish beef, triggering new controls

The Czech Republic will require all beef imported from Poland to undergo special inspections as of on Thursday following the discovery of some 700 kg of meat containing traces of the Salmonella bacteria.

Authorities are now working to determine whether any infected meat has been sold to consumers. Five shipments destined for domestic consumption were found at Frost Logistics in Central Bohemia. A sixth was to be shipped to Slovakia.

Salmonella causes acute intestinal infection. Symptoms include fever, aching muscles and nausea.